Which Institutions Own Shares In Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX)?

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) is 13.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BDTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is 8.07% and 32.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -9.47% off its SMA200. BDTX registered -52.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8335 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.684125.

The stock witnessed a 25.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.27%, and is -2.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $138.17M and $70.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.38. Profit margin for the company is 7.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.35% and -64.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 88.39% this year

128.0 institutions hold shares in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX), with institutional investors hold 84.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.68M, and float is at 43.30M with Short Float at 17.48%. Institutions hold 84.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with over 10.66 million shares valued at $49.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.5751 of the BDTX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BELLEVUE GROUP AG with 8.52 million shares valued at $39.69 million to account for 16.4409 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC which holds 4.45 million shares representing 8.5869 and valued at over $20.73 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.2096 of the shares totaling 3.22 million with a market value of $14.99 million.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIOTECH GROWTH N V, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOTECH GROWTH N V sold 5,784,292 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 ’25 at a price of $2.07 per share for a total of $12.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.73 million shares.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 ’24 that Versant Venture Capital VI, L. (10% Owner) sold a total of 221,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 ’24 and was made at $6.32 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.73 million shares of the BDTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 31 ’24, David Epstein (Former Employer) Proposed Sale 50,000 shares at an average price of $6.20 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX).