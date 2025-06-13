Which Institutions Own Shares In Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS)?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is 2.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $221.56 and a high of $328.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDNS stock was last observed hovering at around $307.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65%.

Currently trading at $307.85, the stock is 0.77% and 6.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 8.62% off its SMA200. CDNS registered 3.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $289.4268 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $283.43085.

The stock witnessed a -3.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.44%, and is 3.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.65% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) has around 12700 employees, a market worth around $84.06B and $4.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.97 and Fwd P/E is 39.64. Profit margin for the company is 22.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.95% and -6.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.91%).

with sales reaching $1.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.38% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.93% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.27% in year-over-year returns.

1862.0 institutions hold shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS), with institutional investors hold 92.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 273.04M, and float is at 271.50M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 92.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 30.65 million shares valued at $9.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.314 of the CDNS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 25.41 million shares valued at $7.82 billion to account for 9.3801 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 11.86 million shares representing 4.3786 and valued at over $3.65 billion, while FMR LLC holds 3.4914 of the shares totaling 9.46 million with a market value of $2.91 billion.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brennan Ita M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brennan Ita M sold 180 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 ’25 at a price of $304.00 per share for a total of $54720.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8010.0 shares.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 ’25 that Cunningham Paul (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 ’25 and was made at $285.97 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CDNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02 ’25, PAUL A CUNNINGHAM (Officer) Proposed Sale 650 shares at an average price of $285.97 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc (CDNS).