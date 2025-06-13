Which Institutions Own Shares In Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP)?

Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP) is 0.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.82 and a high of $11.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTLP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $9.60, the stock is 9.45% and 17.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 12.94% off its SMA200. CTLP registered 37.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.1874 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.50005.

The stock witnessed a 24.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.66%, and is 11.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) has around 359 employees, a market worth around $701.36M and $292.64M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.08 and Fwd P/E is 21.10. Profit margin for the company is 20.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.95% and -15.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.54%).

with sales reaching $84.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 481.67% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.37% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.73% in year-over-year returns.

230.0 institutions hold shares in Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP), with institutional investors hold 86.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.04M, and float is at 66.00M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 76.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP with over 9.27 million shares valued at $61.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.7311 of the CTLP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with 7.18 million shares valued at $47.39 million to account for 9.86 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.37 million shares representing 5.9988 and valued at over $28.83 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 4.449 of the shares totaling 3.24 million with a market value of $21.38 million.

Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Baird Lisa P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Baird Lisa P. bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 ’24 at a price of $7.42 per share for a total of $44520.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97319.0 shares.

Cantaloupe Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 ’24 that Bergeron Douglas (Director) bought a total of 234,134 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 ’24 and was made at $7.41 per share for $1.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the CTLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30 ’24, Bergeron Douglas (Director) acquired 36,000 shares at an average price of $7.41 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 462,319 shares of Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP).