Which Institutions Own Shares In Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)?

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) is -0.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $129.95 and a high of $198.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLR stock was last observed hovering at around $175.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69%.

Currently trading at $176.53, the stock is 2.39% and 9.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 6.25% off its SMA200. DLR registered 18.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.19%.

The stock witnessed a 6.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.96%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 0.87% over the month.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has around 3936 employees, a market worth around $59.45B and $5.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 164.11 and Fwd P/E is 106.31. Profit margin for the company is 6.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.84% and -10.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.01%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.11% this year

The shares outstanding are 336.74M, and float is at 336.29M with Short Float at 2.26%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 50.73 million shares valued at $7.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.876 of the DLR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 34.28 million shares valued at $5.21 billion to account for 10.7267 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are COHEN & STEERS, INC. which holds 23.42 million shares representing 7.3291 and valued at over $3.56 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.3141 of the shares totaling 20.18 million with a market value of $3.07 billion.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patterson Mark R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Patterson Mark R sold 175 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $176.50 per share for a total of $30888.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6522.0 shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 ’24 that Mercier Matt (CFO) sold a total of 2,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 ’24 and was made at $187.40 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12 ’24, Mercier Matt (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,518 shares at an average price of $187.39 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR).