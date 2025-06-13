Which Institutions Own Shares In Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is -0.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $231.85 and a high of $379.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETN stock was last observed hovering at around $325.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.63%.

Currently trading at $330.34, the stock is 1.45% and 9.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 2.91% off its SMA200. ETN registered 2.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.26%.

The stock witnessed a -0.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.44%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has around 94000 employees, a market worth around $129.26B and $25.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.34 and Fwd P/E is 24.35. Profit margin for the company is 15.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.48% and -13.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

with sales reaching $6.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.67% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.01% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 391.30M, and float is at 390.40M with Short Float at 1.86%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 36.92 million shares valued at $11.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2481 of the ETN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.77 million shares valued at $9.02 billion to account for 7.2065 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 22.01 million shares representing 5.5139 and valued at over $6.9 billion, while FMR LLC holds 5.0281 of the shares totaling 20.07 million with a market value of $6.29 billion.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Thompson Dorothy C (Director) disposed off 140 shares at an average price of $327.21 for $45809.0. The insider now directly holds 790 shares of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).