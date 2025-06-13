rts logo

Which Institutions Own Shares In Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)?

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is -0.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $231.85 and a high of $379.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETN stock was last observed hovering at around $325.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.63%.

Currently trading at $330.34, the stock is 1.45% and 9.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 2.91% off its SMA200. ETN registered 2.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.26%.

The stock witnessed a -0.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.44%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has around 94000 employees, a market worth around $129.26B and $25.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.34 and Fwd P/E is 24.35. Profit margin for the company is 15.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.48% and -13.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

with sales reaching $6.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.67% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.01% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 391.30M, and float is at 390.40M with Short Float at 1.86%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 36.92 million shares valued at $11.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2481 of the ETN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.77 million shares valued at $9.02 billion to account for 7.2065 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 22.01 million shares representing 5.5139 and valued at over $6.9 billion, while FMR LLC holds 5.0281 of the shares totaling 20.07 million with a market value of $6.29 billion.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Thompson Dorothy C (Director) disposed off 140 shares at an average price of $327.21 for $45809.0. The insider now directly holds 790 shares of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.