Which Institutions Own Shares In Encompass Health Corp (EHC)?

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) is 30.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.74 and a high of $123.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EHC stock was last observed hovering at around $119.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $120.18, the stock is -0.18% and 6.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 18.85% off its SMA200. EHC registered 39.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.0446 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.11545.

The stock witnessed a 2.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.29%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.81% over the week and 0.82% over the month.

Encompass Health Corp (EHC) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $12.11B and $5.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.81 and Fwd P/E is 21.52. Profit margin for the company is 8.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.25% and -2.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.48%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.18% this year

739.0 institutions hold shares in Encompass Health Corp (EHC), with institutional investors hold 99.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.90M, and float is at 99.18M with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 97.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 10.24 million shares valued at $878.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.2517 of the EHC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.05 million shares valued at $776.13 million to account for 9.056 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 6.89 million shares representing 6.8993 and valued at over $591.3 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 5.0962 of the shares totaling 5.09 million with a market value of $436.76 million.

Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tarr Mark J, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Tarr Mark J sold 118,384 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $121.53 per share for a total of $14.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, Charbonneau Elissa Joy (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 4,279 shares at an average price of $116.61 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 11,958 shares of Encompass Health Corp (EHC).