Which Institutions Own Shares In Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (FBRT)?

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: FBRT) is -11.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.50 and a high of $14.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBRT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is 0.21% and -1.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -11.61% off its SMA200. FBRT registered -10.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.01%.

The stock witnessed a -3.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.33%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.22% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 16.59 and Fwd P/E is 8.08. Profit margin for the company is 10.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.71% and -21.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.07%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.96% this year

The shares outstanding are 82.87M, and float is at 82.18M with Short Float at 2.86%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 13.61 million shares valued at $171.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.6304 of the FBRT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.89 million shares valued at $112.04 million to account for 10.8681 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 3.24 million shares representing 3.9634 and valued at over $42.0 million, while CLIFFWATER LLC holds 2.6843 of the shares totaling 2.2 million with a market value of $27.67 million.