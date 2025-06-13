Which Institutions Own Shares In H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT)?

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) is 4.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.03 and a high of $42.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTHT stock was last observed hovering at around $34.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $34.39, the stock is -3.77% and -2.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -1.15% off its SMA200. HTHT registered -1.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.04%.

The stock witnessed a -9.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.39%, and is -3.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has around 28502 employees, a market worth around $10.61B and $3.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.69 and Fwd P/E is 15.66. Profit margin for the company is 13.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.23% and -19.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.98%).

with sales reaching $6.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.25% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.25% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.86% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 318.92M, and float is at 308.37M with Short Float at 4.63%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 3.67 million shares valued at $122.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.1633 of the HTHT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is INVESCO LTD. with 31.63 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 1.0027 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 17.23 million shares representing 0.5464 and valued at over $574.24 million, while SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP holds 0.3615 of the shares totaling 11.4 million with a market value of $379.91 million.