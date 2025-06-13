Which Institutions Own Shares In INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO)?

INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: INEO) is -52.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $8.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INEO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 23.65% and 26.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -24.16% at the moment leaves the stock -32.52% off its SMA200. INEO registered a loss of -54.08% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.07034 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0006037.

The stock witnessed a 20.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.80%, and is 36.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.90% over the week and 14.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 188.28% and -83.68% from its 52-week high.

3.0 institutions hold shares in INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO), with institutional investors hold 5.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.88M, and float is at 9.88M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 1.28% of the Float.