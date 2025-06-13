rts logo

Which Institutions Own Shares In INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO)?

INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: INEO) is -52.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $8.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INEO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43%.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is 23.65% and 26.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -24.16% at the moment leaves the stock -32.52% off its SMA200. INEO registered a loss of -54.08% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.07034 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0006037.

The stock witnessed a 20.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.80%, and is 36.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.90% over the week and 14.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 188.28% and -83.68% from its 52-week high.

3.0 institutions hold shares in INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO), with institutional investors hold 5.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.88M, and float is at 9.88M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 1.28% of the Float.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.