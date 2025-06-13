Which Institutions Own Shares In KLA Corp (KLAC)?

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) is 38.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $551.33 and a high of $896.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KLAC stock was last observed hovering at around $872.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.0%.

Currently trading at $875.00, the stock is 9.87% and 20.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 22.87% off its SMA200. KLAC registered 10.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $725.1888 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $712.114.

The stock witnessed a 9.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.39%, and is 10.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

KLA Corp (KLAC) has around 15230 employees, a market worth around $115.71B and $11.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.80 and Fwd P/E is 26.33. Profit margin for the company is 32.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.71% and -2.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.77%).

with sales reaching $3.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.46% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.91% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.70% in year-over-year returns.

2195.0 institutions hold shares in KLA Corp (KLAC), with institutional investors hold 91.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.24M, and float is at 132.03M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 90.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.3 million shares valued at $10.96 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8245 of the KLAC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.59 million shares valued at $9.55 billion to account for 8.5622 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.83 million shares representing 4.3104 and valued at over $4.81 billion, while PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ holds 4.0753 of the shares totaling 5.52 million with a market value of $4.55 billion.

KLA Corp (KLAC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Higgins Bren D., the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Higgins Bren D. sold 1,019 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $766.46 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27779.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, WALLACE RICHARD P (President and CEO) disposed off 10,802 shares at an average price of $683.30 for $7.38 million. The insider now directly holds 78,740 shares of KLA Corp (KLAC).