Which Institutions Own Shares In LeddarTech Holdings Inc (LDTC)?

LeddarTech Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LDTC) is -85.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LDTC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -38.54% and -46.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -5.22% at the moment leaves the stock -61.81% off its SMA200. LDTC registered -83.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.37%.

The stock witnessed a -70.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.63%, and is -36.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.98% over the week and 16.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 26.74% and -92.07% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 37.61M, and float is at 15.72M with Short Float at 1.66%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 2.05 million shares valued at $1.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.9664 of the LDTC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CLEAR STREET DERIVATIVES LLC with 0.29 million shares valued at $8000.0 to account for 0.9735 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.3541 and valued at over $83031.0, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.2119 of the shares totaling 62402.0 with a market value of $49671.0.