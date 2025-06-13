rts logo

Which Institutions Own Shares In Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)?

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) is -12.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.46 and a high of $88.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $66.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69%.

Currently trading at $65.32, the stock is -3.69% and 0.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -5.60% off its SMA200. PCOR registered -2.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.9156 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.1941.

The stock witnessed a -9.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.68%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.55% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has around 4203 employees, a market worth around $9.74B and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.97. Profit margin for the company is -10.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.07% and -26.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.27%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.43% this year

550.0 institutions hold shares in Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), with institutional investors hold 104.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.10M, and float is at 110.95M with Short Float at 9.17%. Institutions hold 94.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with over 27.99 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.0512 of the PCOR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.19 million shares valued at $675.61 million to account for 6.9339 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 6.9 million shares representing 4.6959 and valued at over $457.55 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 3.5605 of the shares totaling 5.23 million with a market value of $346.91 million.

Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Insider Activity

Procore Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Fu Howard (CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 797 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $68.99 per share for $54985.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the PCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Singer Benjamin C (Chief Legal Officer; Secretary) disposed off 4,203 shares at an average price of $68.91 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 102,057 shares of Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR).

