Which Institutions Own Shares In Stagwell Inc (STGW)?

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) is -26.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.03 and a high of $8.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STGW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $4.83, the stock is 2.04% and -6.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -24.16% off its SMA200. STGW registered -27.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.25%.

The stock witnessed a -10.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.69%, and is 12.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 947.06 and Fwd P/E is 5.11. Profit margin for the company is 0.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.85% and -40.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.03%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.74% this year

The shares outstanding are 267.68M, and float is at 114.19M with Short Float at 5.40%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with over 19.81 million shares valued at $135.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.4539 of the STGW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with 12.86 million shares valued at $87.69 million to account for 11.3297 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP which holds 7.15 million shares representing 6.2984 and valued at over $48.75 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.0275 of the shares totaling 6.84 million with a market value of $46.65 million.

Stagwell Inc (STGW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Samaha Eli, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Samaha Eli bought 425,757 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $4.27 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.77 million shares.

Stagwell Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 ’25 that Samaha Eli (Director) bought a total of 240,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 ’25 and was made at $4.43 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.01 million shares of the STGW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04 ’25, BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE (Director) acquired 24,350 shares at an average price of $4.30 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 185,316 shares of Stagwell Inc (STGW).