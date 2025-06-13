Which Institutions Own Shares In Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)?

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) is 15.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.17 and a high of $155.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STLD stock was last observed hovering at around $130.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82%.

Currently trading at $131.85, the stock is 0.13% and 3.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 3.31% off its SMA200. STLD registered 6.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.2334 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $127.6216.

The stock witnessed a -2.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.98%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $19.57B and $17.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.43 and Fwd P/E is 10.71. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.80% and -15.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.29%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.07% this year

1197.0 institutions hold shares in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD), with institutional investors hold 90.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.38M, and float is at 139.00M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 84.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.23 million shares valued at $2.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2569 of the STLD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.44 million shares valued at $1.61 billion to account for 7.9336 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 7.26 million shares representing 4.6257 and valued at over $942.92 million, while FMR LLC holds 3.6618 of the shares totaling 5.74 million with a market value of $743.81 million.

Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shaheen Gabriel, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shaheen Gabriel sold 1,254 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’25 at a price of $134.11 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81812.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Alvarez Miguel (Senior Vice President) disposed off 7,495 shares at an average price of $135.26 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 125,319 shares of Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD).