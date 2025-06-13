Which Institutions Own Shares In The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN)?

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is 1.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.47 and a high of $55.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWIN stock was last observed hovering at around $39.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $39.37, the stock is 1.56% and -2.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -9.34% off its SMA200. BWIN registered 14.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.4149 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.42725.

The stock witnessed a 2.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.50%, and is 3.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN) has around 4116 employees, a market worth around $4.58B and $1.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.49. Profit margin for the company is -2.26%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.10% and -29.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.47%).

with sales reaching $375.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.15% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.46% in year-over-year returns.

298.0 institutions hold shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN), with institutional investors hold 105.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.85M, and float is at 67.65M with Short Float at 6.61%. Institutions hold 104.44% of the Float.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09 ’25, Baldwin Lowry (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $38.98 for $1.95 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN).