Which Institutions Own Shares In Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC)?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (NYSE: TKC) is -4.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.66 and a high of $8.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TKC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $6.22, the stock is -0.79% and 1.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -6.20% off its SMA200. TKC registered -17.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.63095.

The stock witnessed a -1.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.60%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 5.35. Profit margin for the company is 8.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.89% and -26.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.28%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.50% this year

167.0 institutions hold shares in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ADR (TKC), with institutional investors hold 3.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 871.64M, and float is at 871.63M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 3.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 10.89 million shares valued at $82.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.4992 of the TKC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MACQUARIE GROUP LTD with 4.79 million shares valued at $36.3 million to account for 0.2193 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 2.48 million shares representing 0.1136 and valued at over $18.8 million, while O’SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.0607 of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $10.04 million.

