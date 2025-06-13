Which Institutions Own Shares In United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)?

United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) is -18.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $266.98 and a high of $417.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UTHR stock was last observed hovering at around $276.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.67%.

Currently trading at $286.14, the stock is -7.87% and -5.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -16.14% off its SMA200. UTHR registered 3.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $301.262 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $341.1956.

The stock witnessed a -7.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.30%, and is -10.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.41% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) has around 1305 employees, a market worth around $12.91B and $2.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.72. Profit margin for the company is 40.44%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.18% and -31.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.79%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.20% in year-over-year returns.

988.0 institutions hold shares in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR), with institutional investors hold 103.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.07M, and float is at 43.99M with Short Float at 4.26%. Institutions hold 101.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 5.47 million shares valued at $1.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3176 of the UTHR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 4.42 million shares valued at $1.41 billion to account for 9.9526 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 3.29 million shares representing 7.3993 and valued at over $1.05 billion, while AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC holds 6.4389 of the shares totaling 2.86 million with a market value of $910.7 million.

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) Insider Activity

United Therapeutics Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that EDGEMOND JAMES (CFO AND TREASURER) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $325.37 per share for $3.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8118.0 shares of the UTHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02 ’25, EDGEMOND JAMES (CFO AND TREASURER) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $325.82 for $3.91 million. The insider now directly holds 8,118 shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR).