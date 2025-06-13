Which Institutions Own Shares In Wag Group Co (PET)?

Wag Group Co (NASDAQ: PET) is -41.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $1.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PET stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.14, the stock is -4.34% and -0.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -6.59% at the moment leaves the stock -62.99% off its SMA200. PET registered -90.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.13916 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.375035.

The stock witnessed a -9.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.67%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Wag Group Co (PET) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $7.04M and $62.45M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.07% and -92.25% from its 52-week high.

25.0 institutions hold shares in Wag Group Co (PET), with institutional investors hold 62.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.73M, and float is at 25.10M with Short Float at 7.17%. Institutions hold 54.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ACME, LLC with over 7.0 million shares valued at $11.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.1021 of the PET Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with 6.98 million shares valued at $11.16 million to account for 17.0517 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BATTERY MANAGEMENT CORP. which holds 3.85 million shares representing 9.4194 and valued at over $6.17 million, while WHETSTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC holds 2.1212 of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $1.39 million.

Wag Group Co (PET) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davidian Alec, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Davidian Alec sold 22,719 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 ’25 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $6832.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

Wag Group Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 ’25 that Cane David (Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 14,848 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 ’25 and was made at $0.30 per share for $4465.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the PET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19 ’25, McCarthy Patrick (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 18,580 shares at an average price of $0.30 for $5588.0. The insider now directly holds 680,920 shares of Wag Group Co (PET).