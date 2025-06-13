Which Institutions Own Shares In XPO Inc (XPO)?

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) is -6.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.06 and a high of $161.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPO stock was last observed hovering at around $120.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65%.

Currently trading at $122.24, the stock is 2.18% and 11.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -0.81% off its SMA200. XPO registered 14.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.801 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.2413.

The stock witnessed a -2.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.19%, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

XPO Inc (XPO) has around 23100 employees, a market worth around $14.40B and $8.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.61 and Fwd P/E is 26.07. Profit margin for the company is 4.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.71% and -24.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.02%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.83% this year

692.0 institutions hold shares in XPO Inc (XPO), with institutional investors hold 109.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.00M, and float is at 114.34M with Short Float at 8.15%. Institutions hold 107.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with over 11.43 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8495 of the XPO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.98 million shares valued at $1.17 billion to account for 9.4617 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 10.97 million shares representing 9.4608 and valued at over $1.16 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 9.446 of the shares totaling 10.96 million with a market value of $1.16 billion.

XPO Inc (XPO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bates David J., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Bates David J. bought 1,880 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 ’25 at a price of $106.16 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21106.0 shares.