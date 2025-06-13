rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Biohaven Ltd (BHVN)?

Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) is -58.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.33 and a high of $55.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHVN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $15.59, the stock is -1.52% and -15.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -55.91% off its SMA200. BHVN registered -55.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.4368 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.35875.

The stock witnessed a -20.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.76%, and is -3.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 5.63% over the month.

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) has around 256 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.79% and -72.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-306.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.97% this year

356.0 institutions hold shares in Biohaven Ltd (BHVN), with institutional investors hold 103.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.10M, and float is at 89.17M with Short Float at 12.13%. Institutions hold 90.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 7.27 million shares valued at $252.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2855 of the BHVN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP with 6.48 million shares valued at $224.94 million to account for 7.3839 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 6.17 million shares representing 7.0298 and valued at over $214.15 million, while JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC holds 6.7205 of the shares totaling 5.9 million with a market value of $204.72 million.

Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHILDS JOHN W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHILDS JOHN W bought 32,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 ’25 at a price of $30.47 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.32 million shares.

Biohaven Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 ’24 that CHILDS JOHN W (Director) bought a total of 29,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 ’24 and was made at $35.94 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.37 million shares of the BHVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 02 ’24, CHILDS JOHN W (Director) acquired 21,052 shares at an average price of $47.50 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 21,052 shares of Biohaven Ltd (BHVN).

