Who are the Institutional Holders in Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA)?

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) is -20.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CABA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is -9.40% and 18.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.64 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -34.08% off its SMA200. CABA registered -83.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5221 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.730725.

The stock witnessed a 36.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.12%, and is -17.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.62% over the week and 11.45% over the month.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $91.34M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.61% and -86.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-96.65%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.46% this year

134.0 institutions hold shares in Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA), with institutional investors hold 74.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.74M, and float is at 46.16M with Short Float at 13.43%. Institutions hold 72.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with over 5.55 million shares valued at $41.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2498 of the CABA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.76 million shares valued at $35.58 million to account for 9.6469 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 3.88 million shares representing 7.8661 and valued at over $29.01 million, while ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. holds 6.1592 of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $22.71 million.