Who are the Institutional Holders in Dana Inc (DAN)?

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) is 50.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.58 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $17.38, the stock is 4.39% and 20.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 37.69% off its SMA200. DAN registered 30.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.463 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.6223.

The stock witnessed a 5.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.70%, and is 5.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Dana Inc (DAN) has around 39600 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $9.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.43. Profit margin for the company is -0.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.29% and -2.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.86%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year

380.0 institutions hold shares in Dana Inc (DAN), with institutional investors hold 107.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.73M, and float is at 129.85M with Short Float at 4.81%. Institutions hold 106.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 23.54 million shares valued at $285.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.2317 of the DAN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 16.31 million shares valued at $197.7 million to account for 11.2493 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ICAHN CARL C which holds 14.29 million shares representing 9.8528 and valued at over $173.15 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 6.0924 of the shares totaling 8.83 million with a market value of $107.07 million.