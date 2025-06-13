rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS)?

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) is -19.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $166.37 and a high of $254.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DKS stock was last observed hovering at around $184.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $184.39, the stock is 2.97% and -0.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -11.66% off its SMA200. DKS registered -14.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.91%.

The stock witnessed a -13.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.16%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.60% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) has around 56100 employees, a market worth around $14.76B and $13.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.18 and Fwd P/E is 12.14. Profit margin for the company is 8.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.83% and -27.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.70% this year

The shares outstanding are 55.55M, and float is at 54.31M with Short Float at 8.71%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 8.64 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.7425 of the DKS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.75 million shares valued at $1.24 billion to account for 7.1473 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.37 million shares representing 6.6746 and valued at over $1.15 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.775 of the shares totaling 2.23 million with a market value of $479.54 million.

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lodge-Jarrett Julie, the company’s EVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr. SEC filings show that Lodge-Jarrett Julie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 ’25 at a price of $227.99 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16504.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06 ’25, STACK EDWARD W (Executive Chairman) disposed off 160,600 shares at an average price of $229.25 for $36.82 million. The insider now directly holds 8,362,128 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS).

