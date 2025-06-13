Who are the Institutional Holders in FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO)?

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX: FOXO) is -91.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is -46.03% and -70.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.1 million and changing -19.83% at the moment leaves the stock -89.01% off its SMA200. FOXO registered -94.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76056 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.18499.

The stock witnessed a -66.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.39%, and is -34.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -172.42%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.37% and -98.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.96%).

13.0 institutions hold shares in FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO), with institutional investors hold 0.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.62M, and float is at 10.28M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 0.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with over 91219.0 shares valued at $24000.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.0882 of the FOXO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 42659.0 shares valued at $11329.0 to account for 0.0413 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS GROUP AG which holds 39402.0 shares representing 0.0381 and valued at over $10481.0, while HRT FINANCIAL LP holds 0.0375 of the shares totaling 38752.0 with a market value of $10000.0.

FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kr8 ai Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Kr8 ai Inc. sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 22 ’24 at a price of $0.25 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

FOXO Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 ’24 that WHITE MARK BRIAN (Interim CEO) sold a total of 1,300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 ’24 and was made at $0.25 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FOXO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22 ’24, WARD MARTIN CHRISTOPHER (Interim CFO) disposed off 1,300,000 shares at an average price of $0.25 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO).