Who are the Institutional Holders in Hershey Company (HSY)?

Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is 1.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $140.13 and a high of $208.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSY stock was last observed hovering at around $168.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.07%.

Currently trading at $172.12, the stock is 7.00% and 5.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -0.40% off its SMA200. HSY registered -9.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $163.7492 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $172.81525.

The stock witnessed a 5.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.10%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Hershey Company (HSY) has around 18540 employees, a market worth around $34.87B and $10.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.23 and Fwd P/E is 26.84. Profit margin for the company is 15.32%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.83% and -17.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.19%).

with sales reaching $2.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.81% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.11% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.60% in year-over-year returns.

1786.0 institutions hold shares in Hershey Company (HSY), with institutional investors hold 121.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.98M, and float is at 147.29M with Short Float at 5.81%. Institutions hold 121.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.39 million shares valued at $3.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5751 of the HSY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.82 million shares valued at $2.36 billion to account for 6.3304 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 6.64 million shares representing 3.2803 and valued at over $1.22 billion, while CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC holds 2.1127 of the shares totaling 4.28 million with a market value of $786.49 million.

Hershey Company (HSY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grover Rohit, the company’s President, International. SEC filings show that Grover Rohit sold 1,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $165.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40735.0 shares.

Hershey Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that Turoff James (SVP, GC & Secretary) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $165.00 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26621.0 shares of the HSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09 ’25, Grover Rohit (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,333 shares at an average price of $165.00 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Hershey Company (HSY).