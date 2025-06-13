Who are the Institutional Holders in HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA)?

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) is 29.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $3.99, the stock is 4.38% and 10.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 12.95% off its SMA200. HUYA registered 11.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.33%.

The stock witnessed a 6.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.45%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has around 1251 employees, a market worth around $291.75M and $842.77M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.85. Profit margin for the company is -1.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.49% and -23.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 469.99% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.95% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.08% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 73.12M, and float is at 72.98M with Short Float at 3.14%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 8.46 million shares valued at $33.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.6636 of the HUYA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. with 5.15 million shares valued at $20.32 million to account for 2.2271 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 3.3 million shares representing 1.4273 and valued at over $13.01 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 1.1867 of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $10.83 million.