Who are the Institutional Holders in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA)?

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) is 77.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is 27.31% and 48.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68.7 million and changing 21.57% at the moment leaves the stock 48.04% off its SMA200. IPA registered -29.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.49016 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.493085.

The stock witnessed a 46.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.22%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.16% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $33.41M and $17.42M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -190.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.33% and -32.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-132.36%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.40% this year

25.0 institutions hold shares in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA), with institutional investors hold 9.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.77M, and float is at 39.68M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 8.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is INGALLS & SNYDER LLC with over 1.3 million shares valued at $1.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.0209 of the IPA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with 63910.0 shares valued at $64549.0 to account for 0.2477 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ which holds 55857.0 shares representing 0.2165 and valued at over $61443.0, while NORTHERN TRUST CORP holds 0.1966 of the shares totaling 50730.0 with a market value of $51238.0.