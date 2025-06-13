Who are the Institutional Holders in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS)?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) is -20.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.26 and a high of $13.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $8.26, the stock is 2.14% and 9.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -15.83% off its SMA200. IAS registered -8.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.31%.

The stock witnessed a 1.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.83%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) has around 902 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $549.64M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.08 and Fwd P/E is 22.78. Profit margin for the company is 8.56%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.93% and -39.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.43%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.22% this year

The shares outstanding are 163.99M, and float is at 74.84M with Short Float at 9.39%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 65.01 million shares valued at $631.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.788 of the IAS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ATLAS VENTURE ADVISORS, INC. with 22.72 million shares valued at $220.87 million to account for 14.2565 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 8.72 million shares representing 5.4695 and valued at over $84.73 million, while SUNRIVER MANAGEMENT LLC holds 5.0313 of the shares totaling 8.02 million with a market value of $77.95 million.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gil Alexis II, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Gil Alexis II sold 2,851 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 ’25 at a price of $7.97 per share for a total of $22722.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07 ’25, Utzschneider Lisa (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 8,367 shares at an average price of $7.37 for $61665.0. The insider now directly holds 349,574 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS).