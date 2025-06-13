Who are the Institutional Holders in KT Corporation ADR (KT)?

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) is 29.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.10 and a high of $20.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $20.13, the stock is 3.81% and 6.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 18.59% off its SMA200. KT registered 50.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.37%.

The stock witnessed a 4.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.34%, and is 2.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.03% over the month.

KT Corporation ADR (KT) has around 16927 employees, a market worth around $9.86B and $19.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.94 and Fwd P/E is 9.29. Profit margin for the company is 2.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.61% and -0.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.68%).

with sales reaching $7.15T over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 273.86% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.19% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 489.75M, and float is at 489.67M with Short Float at 0.79%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with over 10.21 million shares valued at $139.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.1546 of the KT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 10.07 million shares valued at $137.69 million to account for 4.0984 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC which holds 9.32 million shares representing 3.7921 and valued at over $127.4 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 3.7714 of the shares totaling 9.28 million with a market value of $126.84 million.