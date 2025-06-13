Who are the Institutional Holders in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) is 26.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $11.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $7.35, the stock is -4.73% and -6.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 20.68% off its SMA200. LX registered 320.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.16%.

The stock witnessed a -16.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.96%, and is -1.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) has around 4667 employees, a market worth around $974.54M and $1.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.94 and Fwd P/E is 3.26. Profit margin for the company is 9.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 368.15% and -36.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.59%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 258.72% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.02% year-over-year.

The shares outstanding are 132.59M, and float is at 132.59M with Short Float at 2.44%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 12.29 million shares valued at $20.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.3775 of the LX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with 1.64 million shares valued at $2.7 million to account for 0.9818 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 1.55 million shares representing 0.9316 and valued at over $2.56 million, while ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.836 of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $2.29 million.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10 ’24, Wang Neng (Director) Proposed Sale 40,000 shares at an average price of $5.92 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX).