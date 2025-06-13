rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG)?

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is -36.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LWLG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is 19.32% and 33.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 8.06% at the moment leaves the stock -32.56% off its SMA200. LWLG registered -50.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.14%.

The stock witnessed a 28.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.52%, and is 27.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $167.55M and $0.09M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24461.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.60% and -68.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.20%).

The shares outstanding are 124.65M, and float is at 123.75M with Short Float at 17.14%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 9.23 million shares valued at $27.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.6818 of the LWLG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.62 million shares valued at $25.78 million to account for 7.1738 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 2.8 million shares representing 2.3302 and valued at over $8.37 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.1763 of the shares totaling 2.62 million with a market value of $7.82 million.

