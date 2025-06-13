Who are the Institutional Holders in Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR)?

Loar Holdings Inc (NYSE: LOAR) is 14.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.50 and a high of $99.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LOAR stock was last observed hovering at around $83.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $84.39, the stock is -2.02% and -3.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 6.39% off its SMA200. LOAR registered 39.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.35%.

The stock witnessed a -9.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.00%, and is -5.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $7.90B and $425.63M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 221.50 and Fwd P/E is 90.62. Profit margin for the company is 8.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.86% and -15.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.53%).

with sales reaching $122.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.87% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.93% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 93.56M, and float is at 75.59M with Short Float at 5.17%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 38.43 million shares valued at $2.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 43.9079 of the LOAR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKSTONE INC. with 1.23 million shares valued at $65.88 million to account for 1.4092 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.17 million shares representing 1.3387 and valued at over $62.59 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 1.16 of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $54.23 million.

Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings IV L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $82.61 per share for a total of $247.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Loar Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that GSO Capital Opportunities Fund (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $82.61 per share for $247.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the LOAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09 ’25, Blackstone Alternative Credit (10% Owner) disposed off 3,000,000 shares at an average price of $82.61 for $247.83 million. The insider now directly holds 125,840 shares of Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR).