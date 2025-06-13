Who are the Institutional Holders in ManpowerGroup (MAN)?

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is -25.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.10 and a high of $78.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAN stock was last observed hovering at around $42.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $42.87, the stock is 1.66% and -2.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -26.34% off its SMA200. MAN registered -39.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.21%.

The stock witnessed a -2.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.69%, and is 6.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) has around 26700 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $17.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.59 and Fwd P/E is 9.91. Profit margin for the company is 0.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.52% and -45.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.29%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.08% this year

The shares outstanding are 46.51M, and float is at 45.52M with Short Float at 6.41%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 6.76 million shares valued at $472.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.1201 of the MAN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.18 million shares valued at $361.72 million to account for 10.8188 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC which holds 4.13 million shares representing 8.6135 and valued at over $287.99 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 4.8016 of the shares totaling 2.3 million with a market value of $160.54 million.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGinnis John T, the company’s EVP, CFO. SEC filings show that McGinnis John T bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 23 ’24 at a price of $62.28 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70639.0 shares.