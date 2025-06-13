rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in ManpowerGroup (MAN)?

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is -25.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.10 and a high of $78.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAN stock was last observed hovering at around $42.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $42.87, the stock is 1.66% and -2.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -26.34% off its SMA200. MAN registered -39.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.21%.

The stock witnessed a -2.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.69%, and is 6.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) has around 26700 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $17.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.59 and Fwd P/E is 9.91. Profit margin for the company is 0.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.52% and -45.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.29%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.08% this year

The shares outstanding are 46.51M, and float is at 45.52M with Short Float at 6.41%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 6.76 million shares valued at $472.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.1201 of the MAN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.18 million shares valued at $361.72 million to account for 10.8188 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC which holds 4.13 million shares representing 8.6135 and valued at over $287.99 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 4.8016 of the shares totaling 2.3 million with a market value of $160.54 million.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGinnis John T, the company’s EVP, CFO. SEC filings show that McGinnis John T bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 23 ’24 at a price of $62.28 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70639.0 shares.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.