Who are the Institutional Holders in Natera Inc (NTRA)?

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) is 3.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.14 and a high of $183.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $166.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.41%.

Currently trading at $164.35, the stock is 3.41% and 7.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 10.22% off its SMA200. NTRA registered 47.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.06%.

The stock witnessed a 7.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.33%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.07% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Natera Inc (NTRA) has around 4434 employees, a market worth around $22.44B and $1.83B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.37% and -10.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.13%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.38% this year

The shares outstanding are 135.93M, and float is at 129.29M with Short Float at 4.65%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.27 million shares valued at $1.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1768 of the NTRA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.77 million shares valued at $733.28 million to account for 5.5118 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 6.07 million shares representing 4.9375 and valued at over $656.87 million, while FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 4.2837 of the shares totaling 5.26 million with a market value of $569.89 million.

Natera Inc (NTRA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marcus Gail Boxer, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Marcus Gail Boxer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 ’25 at a price of $164.44 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5704.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02 ’25, Moshkevich Solomon (PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $157.07 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 133,205 shares of Natera Inc (NTRA).