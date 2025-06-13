Who are the Institutional Holders in Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)?

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) is 4.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.70 and a high of $106.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTIS stock was last observed hovering at around $95.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55%.

Currently trading at $96.95, the stock is 0.65% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -1.03% off its SMA200. OTIS registered -0.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.3934 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.95805.

The stock witnessed a -0.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.67%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 0.91% over the month.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has around 72000 employees, a market worth around $38.26B and $14.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.43 and Fwd P/E is 21.59. Profit margin for the company is 10.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.08% and -9.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (72.61%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.13% this year

1705.0 institutions hold shares in Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS), with institutional investors hold 93.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 395.50M, and float is at 394.14M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 92.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 45.09 million shares valued at $4.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.1905 of the OTIS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 34.51 million shares valued at $3.32 billion to account for 8.5659 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. which holds 21.93 million shares representing 5.443 and valued at over $2.11 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 4.9427 of the shares totaling 19.91 million with a market value of $1.92 billion.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by de Montlivault Stephane, the company’s President, Otis Asia Pacific. SEC filings show that de Montlivault Stephane sold 6,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 ’25 at a price of $105.30 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63931.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13 ’25, de Montlivault Stephane (President, Otis Asia Pacific) disposed off 25,003 shares at an average price of $97.14 for $2.43 million. The insider now directly holds 66,968 shares of Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS).