Who are the Institutional Holders in Ring Energy Inc (REI)?

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) is -38.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $2.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.84, the stock is 7.77% and -0.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -35.32% off its SMA200. REI registered -50.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8496 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3027.

The stock witnessed a -8.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.44%, and is 14.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.69% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $174.00M and $350.92M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.38 and Fwd P/E is 3.01. Profit margin for the company is 20.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.01% and -59.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.31%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.71% this year

189.0 institutions hold shares in Ring Energy Inc (REI), with institutional investors hold 48.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 206.51M, and float is at 155.64M with Short Float at 9.12%. Institutions hold 43.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WARBURG PINCUS LLC with over 46.12 million shares valued at $77.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.296 of the REI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.87 million shares valued at $14.99 million to account for 4.4799 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.2 million shares representing 2.626 and valued at over $8.79 million, while AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC holds 2.3993 of the shares totaling 4.75 million with a market value of $8.03 million.

Ring Energy Inc (REI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC sold 652,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $0.81 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.22 million shares.

Ring Energy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 ’25 that Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 505,340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 ’25 and was made at $0.81 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.88 million shares of the REI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12 ’25, Warburg Pincus (E&P) XII LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 228,008 shares at an average price of $0.82 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 22,995,327 shares of Ring Energy Inc (REI).