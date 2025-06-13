Who are the Institutional Holders in Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST)?

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) is 4.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.32 and a high of $42.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ST stock was last observed hovering at around $28.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $28.76, the stock is 7.38% and 21.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -1.64% off its SMA200. ST registered -27.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.90%.

The stock witnessed a 1.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.69%, and is 8.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.05% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) has around 21700 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $3.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.21 and Fwd P/E is 8.22. Profit margin for the company is 3.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.05% and -32.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.02%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.72% this year

The shares outstanding are 146.02M, and float is at 144.54M with Short Float at 3.15%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 14.99 million shares valued at $560.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9366 of the ST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.75 million shares valued at $551.56 million to account for 9.7793 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP which holds 12.11 million shares representing 8.025 and valued at over $452.62 million, while JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC holds 6.4155 of the shares totaling 9.68 million with a market value of $361.84 million.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TEICH ANDREW C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TEICH ANDREW C bought 9,925 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $25.19 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41117.0 shares.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 ’24 that Stott David K (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 6,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 ’24 and was made at $33.53 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27191.0 shares of the ST stock.

