Who are the Institutional Holders in Sitio Royalties Corp (STR)?

Sitio Royalties Corp (NYSE: STR) is 4.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.58 and a high of $25.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $19.95, the stock is 8.16% and 13.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -2.18% off its SMA200. STR registered -13.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.6222 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.3956.

The stock witnessed a 6.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.50%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Sitio Royalties Corp (STR) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $636.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.29 and Fwd P/E is 88.67. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.83% and -22.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 340.20% this year

319.0 institutions hold shares in Sitio Royalties Corp (STR), with institutional investors hold 94.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.84M, and float is at 76.45M with Short Float at 3.94%. Institutions hold 93.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with over 36.5 million shares valued at $861.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 45.1951 of the STR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with 12.94 million shares valued at $305.4 million to account for 16.0185 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 12.09 million shares representing 14.975 and valued at over $285.5 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 9.6841 of the shares totaling 7.82 million with a market value of $184.63 million.