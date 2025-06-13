Who are the Institutional Holders in Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI)?

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is 0.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.03 and a high of $5.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $3.59, the stock is 21.90% and 29.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing -4.77% at the moment leaves the stock 5.12% off its SMA200. TTI registered 0.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7662 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.415.

The stock witnessed a 19.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.46%, and is 24.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.24% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $477.74M and $605.28M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.28 and Fwd P/E is 9.81. Profit margin for the company is 18.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.54% and -29.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.29%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 47.06% this year

239.0 institutions hold shares in Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI), with institutional investors hold 78.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.21M, and float is at 125.14M with Short Float at 3.21%. Institutions hold 73.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.29 million shares valued at $35.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.8387 of the TTI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.18 million shares valued at $28.29 million to account for 6.229 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC which holds 7.82 million shares representing 5.9566 and valued at over $27.05 million, while FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 5.6521 of the shares totaling 7.42 million with a market value of $25.67 million.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hallead Kurt, the company’s VP-Treasurer & IR. SEC filings show that Hallead Kurt bought 76,131 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 ’25 at a price of $2.74 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76131.0 shares.

Tetra Technologies, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 ’25 that John Angela D (Director) bought a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 ’25 and was made at $2.74 per share for $49320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23160.0 shares of the TTI stock.