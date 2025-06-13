Who are the Institutional Holders in ThredUp Inc (TDUP)?

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) is 435.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $7.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDUP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $7.44, the stock is 1.09% and 35.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 192.54% off its SMA200. TDUP registered 289.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 320.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.4946 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.54323.

The stock witnessed a 18.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 236.65%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has around 1630 employees, a market worth around $879.76M and $291.33M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 1379.13% and -6.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.88%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.33% this year

146.0 institutions hold shares in ThredUp Inc (TDUP), with institutional investors hold 64.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.81M, and float is at 88.80M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 60.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 8.71 million shares valued at $14.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.8449 of the TDUP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with 5.97 million shares valued at $10.15 million to account for 5.377 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 5.79 million shares representing 5.2119 and valued at over $9.83 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.6312 of the shares totaling 5.14 million with a market value of $8.74 million.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nakache Patricia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nakache Patricia sold 727,643 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 ’25 at a price of $6.46 per share for a total of $4.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

ThredUp Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 ’25 that Reinhart James G. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 276,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 ’25 and was made at $6.29 per share for $1.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the TDUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, Trinity X Entrepreneurs’ Fund, (Shareholder) Proposed Sale 7,095 shares at an average price of $6.44 for $45692.0. The insider now directly holds shares of ThredUp Inc (TDUP).