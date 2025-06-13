Who are the Institutional Holders in Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)?

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) is -14.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.80 and a high of $25.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TVTX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $14.94, the stock is -5.75% and -12.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -15.27% off its SMA200. TVTX registered 105.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.9768 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.63235.

The stock witnessed a -28.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.90%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has around 385 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $273.53M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.29. Profit margin for the company is -82.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.71% and -40.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.14%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 74.79% this year

300.0 institutions hold shares in Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX), with institutional investors hold 114.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.79M, and float is at 87.50M with Short Float at 14.29%. Institutions hold 113.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.64 million shares valued at $62.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8642 of the TVTX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with 7.5 million shares valued at $61.65 million to account for 9.6774 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP which holds 7.37 million shares representing 9.5096 and valued at over $60.58 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 8.5416 of the shares totaling 6.62 million with a market value of $54.41 million.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cline Christopher R., the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Cline Christopher R. sold 1,784 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 ’25 at a price of $21.05 per share for a total of $37553.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93126.0 shares.

Travere Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 ’25 that Dube Eric M (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 18,924 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 ’25 and was made at $21.05 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the TVTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05 ’25, Heerma Peter (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 1,771 shares at an average price of $21.05 for $37280.0. The insider now directly holds 128,215 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX).