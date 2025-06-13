Who are the Institutional Holders in Vaxart Inc (VXRT)?

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) is -18.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VXRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is 18.78% and 32.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.69 million and changing 6.53% at the moment leaves the stock -14.44% off its SMA200. VXRT registered -32.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4072 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.62785.

The stock witnessed a 29.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.83%, and is 35.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.50% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $122.60M and $47.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -122.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.42% and -49.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.52%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.15% this year

107.0 institutions hold shares in Vaxart Inc (VXRT), with institutional investors hold 12.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.22M, and float is at 222.22M with Short Float at 6.60%. Institutions hold 12.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 14.76 million shares valued at $9.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.9939 of the VXRT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.95 million shares valued at $6.64 million to account for 5.3875 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 3.99 million shares representing 2.1579 and valued at over $2.66 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.1892 of the shares totaling 2.2 million with a market value of $1.47 million.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) Insider Activity

Vaxart Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that Lo Steven (President, Chief Exec Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $0.49 per share for $49000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the VXRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18 ’24, Watson W. Mark (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.68 for $13578.0. The insider now directly holds 78,125 shares of Vaxart Inc (VXRT).