Who are the Institutional Holders in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)?

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) is 34.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $176.41 and a high of $291.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VEEV stock was last observed hovering at around $288.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.39%.

Currently trading at $282.16, the stock is 7.28% and 17.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 24.33% off its SMA200. VEEV registered 52.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $240.8698 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $226.9487.

The stock witnessed a 16.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.86%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has around 7291 employees, a market worth around $46.11B and $2.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.79 and Fwd P/E is 33.85. Profit margin for the company is 27.34%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.95% and -3.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.44%).

with sales reaching $767.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.05% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.71% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.52% in year-over-year returns.

1456.0 institutions hold shares in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), with institutional investors hold 94.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.98M, and float is at 149.31M with Short Float at 3.57%. Institutions hold 86.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 14.39 million shares valued at $2.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8995 of the VEEV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 9.48 million shares valued at $1.74 billion to account for 5.8643 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. which holds 6.97 million shares representing 4.3081 and valued at over $1.27 billion, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 3.1022 of the shares totaling 5.02 million with a market value of $918.08 million.

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cabral Timothy S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cabral Timothy S sold 315 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’25 at a price of $289.72 per share for a total of $91262.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5500.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29 ’25, Schwenger Thomas D. (Pres. & Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 1,150 shares at an average price of $268.11 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 24,739 shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV).