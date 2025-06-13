Who is the Top Investor In Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC)?

Acuren Corporation Ltd (NYSE: TIC) is -15.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.76 and a high of $14.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $10.77, the stock is 1.09% and 5.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -3.31% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 0.28% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.95%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 21.19. Distance from 52-week low is 23.02% and -24.58% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 234.91% this year

The shares outstanding are 121.41M, and float is at 101.13M with Short Float at 0.70%.