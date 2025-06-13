Who is the Top Investor In Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)?

Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE: CNI) is 3.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $91.65 and a high of $125.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $104.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81%.

Currently trading at $105.25, the stock is -0.51% and 3.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -0.63% off its SMA200. CNI registered -15.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.5736 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.91915.

The stock witnessed a 0.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.73%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 0.75% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) has around 24671 employees, a market worth around $66.04B and $12.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.51 and Fwd P/E is 16.63. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.84% and -16.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.38%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.37% this year

1274.0 institutions hold shares in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI), with institutional investors hold 77.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 627.50M, and float is at 607.07M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 75.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST with over 54.83 million shares valued at $6.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6341 of the CNI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with 39.49 million shares valued at $4.67 billion to account for 6.2186 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ROYAL BANK OF CANADA which holds 26.04 million shares representing 4.1011 and valued at over $3.08 billion, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.5323 of the shares totaling 22.43 million with a market value of $2.65 billion.