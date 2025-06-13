Who is the Top Investor In CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)?

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) is 3.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.74 and a high of $147.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBRE stock was last observed hovering at around $133.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69%.

Currently trading at $135.52, the stock is 6.52% and 9.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 4.90% off its SMA200. CBRE registered 54.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $124.2424 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.1867.

The stock witnessed a 3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.27%, and is 6.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has around 140000 employees, a market worth around $40.40B and $36.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.38 and Fwd P/E is 19.19. Profit margin for the company is 2.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.06% and -8.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.41%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.15% this year

1414.0 institutions hold shares in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE), with institutional investors hold 100.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 299.58M, and float is at 295.75M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 99.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 48.42 million shares valued at $4.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.7853 of the CBRE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 29.48 million shares valued at $2.63 billion to account for 9.6113 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P which holds 15.96 million shares representing 5.2022 and valued at over $1.42 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.1536 of the shares totaling 12.74 million with a market value of $1.14 billion.

CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Giamartino Emma E., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Giamartino Emma E. sold 1,972 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $129.10 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, Doellinger Chad J (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) disposed off 494 shares at an average price of $126.05 for $62269.0. The insider now directly holds 27,945 shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE).