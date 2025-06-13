Who is the Top Investor In Conduent Inc (CNDT)?

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) is -32.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $4.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNDT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is 14.12% and 20.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -20.04% off its SMA200. CNDT registered -22.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4267.

The stock witnessed a 19.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.87%, and is 8.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) has around 56000 employees, a market worth around $443.42M and $3.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.01 and Fwd P/E is 137.00. Profit margin for the company is 8.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.21% and -44.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.64%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.67% this year

288.0 institutions hold shares in Conduent Inc (CNDT), with institutional investors hold 83.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.83M, and float is at 143.94M with Short Float at 1.92%. Institutions hold 75.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.83 million shares valued at $51.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.1348 of the CNDT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with 14.26 million shares valued at $46.49 million to account for 7.3309 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 13.24 million shares representing 6.8039 and valued at over $43.15 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 4.5752 of the shares totaling 8.9 million with a market value of $29.02 million.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Goodburn Giles Andrew, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Goodburn Giles Andrew bought 13,798 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $2.32 per share for a total of $32011.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.