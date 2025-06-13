Who is the Top Investor In Dayforce Inc (DAY)?

Dayforce Inc (NYSE: DAY) is -17.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.08 and a high of $82.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAY stock was last observed hovering at around $60.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06%.

Currently trading at $59.59, the stock is 1.04% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -7.49% off its SMA200. DAY registered 17.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.2906 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.4151.

The stock witnessed a 0.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.20%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Dayforce Inc (DAY) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $9.53B and $1.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 372.67 and Fwd P/E is 22.24. Profit margin for the company is 1.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.57% and -27.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

with sales reaching $457.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.84% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.95% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.15% in year-over-year returns.

648.0 institutions hold shares in Dayforce Inc (DAY), with institutional investors hold 116.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.00M, and float is at 153.80M with Short Float at 4.81%. Institutions hold 114.65% of the Float.

Dayforce Inc (DAY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holdridge Stephen H., the company’s President, COO. SEC filings show that Holdridge Stephen H. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 ’25 at a price of $58.20 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, Alkharrat Samer (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 3,966 shares at an average price of $56.90 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 146,271 shares of Dayforce Inc (DAY).