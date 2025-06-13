Who is the Top Investor In Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is 7.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.70 and a high of $23.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTES stock was last observed hovering at around $22.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $22.17, the stock is 2.67% and 12.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 11.80% off its SMA200. GTES registered 33.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.7032 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.8301.

The stock witnessed a -1.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.93%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.47% over the week and 1.21% over the month.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has around 14100 employees, a market worth around $5.71B and $3.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.84 and Fwd P/E is 13.31. Profit margin for the company is 6.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.86% and -7.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.93%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.24% this year

484.0 institutions hold shares in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), with institutional investors hold 107.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 257.46M, and float is at 253.21M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 105.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKSTONE INC. with over 51.88 million shares valued at $820.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.8427 of the GTES Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 20.36 million shares valued at $321.96 million to account for 7.7892 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC which holds 14.63 million shares representing 5.5944 and valued at over $231.24 million, while FMR LLC holds 4.7799 of the shares totaling 12.5 million with a market value of $197.57 million.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eliasson Fredrik J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eliasson Fredrik J bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 ’25 at a price of $19.56 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25 ’24, BX Gates ML-4 Holdco LLC Proposed Sale 64,602 shares at an average price of $21.39 for $1.38 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES).