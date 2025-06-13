Who is the Top Investor In Godaddy Inc (GDDY)?

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) is -9.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.73 and a high of $216.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDDY stock was last observed hovering at around $176.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86%.

Currently trading at $177.77, the stock is -2.69% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -1.94% off its SMA200. GDDY registered 25.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $179.8046 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $181.28795.

The stock witnessed a -5.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.10%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.94% over the week and 0.98% over the month.

Godaddy Inc (GDDY) has around 5518 employees, a market worth around $25.33B and $4.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.13 and Fwd P/E is 24.04. Profit margin for the company is 16.22%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.98% and -17.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.64%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.50% this year

1131.0 institutions hold shares in Godaddy Inc (GDDY), with institutional investors hold 99.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.43M, and float is at 141.45M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 98.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.45 million shares valued at $2.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3496 of the GDDY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 13.41 million shares valued at $1.87 billion to account for 9.4946 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC which holds 7.67 million shares representing 5.4307 and valued at over $1.07 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.7746 of the shares totaling 6.75 million with a market value of $942.35 million.

Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Palitwanon Phontip, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Palitwanon Phontip sold 2,173 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 ’25 at a price of $177.87 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21198.0 shares.

Godaddy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that Sine Jared F. (Chief Strategy & Legal Officer) sold a total of 475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $182.95 per share for $86901.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68336.0 shares of the GDDY stock.

